Ramiz Raja wants PCB employees to cut costs

Ramiz issues indirect warning to PCB officials drawing huge salaries, saying "All of us will have to work to justify our positions"

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has directed the board employees to immediately reduce the board's expenses to "uplift Pakistan cricket".

The PCB chairman, while speaking to the board's employees at the Imran Khan Enclosure in Gaddafi Stadium two days ago, issued an indirect yet stern warning to the board's officials drawing huge salaries.

"All of us will have to work to justify our positions," said Ramiz in his address to PCB directors, lower management and ground staff members at the meeting.

Ramiz urged the employees of the board to reduce expenses and save costs, saying that he had been told by the prime minister himself how he saves expenses at the Prime Minister House and the Prime Minister Office.

“We have to cut the expenses of the board. Have one cup of tea instead of two, use the air conditioner less and turn off the lights when you leave your offices,” said the PCB chairman.

Focusing on his plans to reform Pakistan cricket, the former Pakistan captain said the board has to ensure that the cricket team becomes the best one in the world.

"If our team does not become the number one team in the world, there is no reason for all of us to stay here," he said. "We have to work to justify our presence here."

Raja said his sole focus lay in uplifting Pakistan cricket, adding that the sport has to be reformed at the grassroots level, which also included improving the condition of pitches in Pakistan.

This is not the first time that Ramiz Raja has issued stern directives for PCB officials.

On Friday, the PCB chairman delivered a strict message to the coaches of domestic provincial teams, saying that "people who will do a good job will stay, others will go home."

According to Express News, Raja, while criticising the coaches, issued them clear directives to improve their performances.

The outlet stated that in a virtual meeting, the PCB chairman expressed distrust over the coaches' performances and questioned their role in team selection.