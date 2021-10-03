New leaked photos that have emerged from the set of the show realistic flames coming through the building

‘The Crown’: New photos show devastating fire that tore through Windsor Castle in 1992

Makers of Netflix's famous show, The Crown, are bringing back a devastating moment in the history of the British monarchy.



The regal drama's makers are currently shooting the next season at Burghley House near Stamford, Lincolnshire, where they recreated the famous 1992 fire that broke out at Winsor Castle.

‘The Crown’: New photos show devastating fire that tore through Windsor Castle in 1992 / [L] The Crown; [R] Original fire from 1992

The real fire occurred at Windsor Castle on November 20, 1992 after a faulty spotlight was up in flames right next to a curtain near the altar in Queen Victoria’s private chapel.

The fire last for 15 hours and left 115 room completely wrecked, which include nine State Rooms as well.

A total of 225 firefighters were recruited from seven countries to control the blaze with over 1.5 million gallons of water used.