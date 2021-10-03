Queen Elizabeth breaks silence on Prince Philip’s death for the first time

Queen Elizabeth remembered her late husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II is remembering her late husband Prince Philip for the first time since he died at age 99 in April this year.

While addressing the opening ceremony for sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday, the 95-year-old monarch remembered her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty was joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," said the Queen in her speech.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times,” she added.