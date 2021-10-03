Pictures from the Planned Parenthood and Women’s March-supported rally were posted by Schumer

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence joins Amy Schumer to rally for abortion justice

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence and comic Amy Schumer joined thousands to rally for abortion justice.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who is currently pregnant with her first child, joined the comedy star to express her solidarity at a Rally for Abortion Justice event on Saturday.

Pictures from the Planned Parenthood and Women’s March-supported rally were posted by Schumer on her Instagram.

"I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” wrote the comedian.

"Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights," she had written in an earlier post.



Last month, Schumer revealed that she underwent a surgery to get her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

"It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis. My uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” she said in a video.