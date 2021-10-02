Kim Kardashian shares her stunning throwback snap

Reality star Kim Kardashian is almost unrecognizable with little makeup on as she shared her stunning throwback snap to wish her makeup guru a happy birthday.

The 40-year-old celebrity shared her flashback snap on Instagram Stories Friday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has very little makeup on as she is seen in her late twenties, just as her reality TV show was taking off.

Kim looked smashing in the picture which she share d to wish her makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic a happy 38th birthday.

On Thursday, The mother-of-four paid tribute to her late father, saying her dad is her 'guide' in life. She marked the 18th anniversary of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian.

Sharing a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad, Kim Kardashian wrote: '18 years ago was the worst day of my life. But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy.'