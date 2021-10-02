Kim Kardashian shares her stunning throwback snap

Reality star Kim Kardashian is almost unrecognizable with little makeup on as she shared her stunning throwback snap to wish her makeup guru a happy birthday.
The 40-year-old celebrity shared her flashback snap on Instagram Stories Friday.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has very little makeup on as she is seen in her late twenties, just as her reality TV show was taking off.
Kim looked smashing in the picture which she share d to wish her makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic a happy 38th birthday.
On Thursday, The mother-of-four paid tribute to her late father, saying her dad is her 'guide' in life. She marked the 18th anniversary of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian.
Sharing a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad, Kim Kardashian wrote: '18 years ago was the worst day of my life. But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy.'
Shakira gets her bag utterly destroyed by wild boars that attacked her on her walk along Barcelona Park
Kate Middleton has reportedly managed to become the royal family’s ‘trump card’ since Megxit
Experts believe Kate Middleton, Prince William intend to ‘come out swinging’ against Megxit’s shadow
Held in prison since his arrest in Winnipeg, Manitoba last December, the 80-year-old Finnish-Canadian millionaire made...
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli welcomed their daughter on September 18
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘determined to bring change to the world’ with ‘steely determination’