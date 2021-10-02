Princess Beatrice praised for copying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been lauded by royal fans and experts as they seemingly copied Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over privacy of their sweet daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple did not release official portrait of Sienna. They just posted footprints of their daughter on social media as they shared the name of their baby girl with the public almost two weeks after her birth.

The Queen's granddaughter has been praised by royal fans and commentators for following the way of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they did not release a baby portrait and maintained a private life.

Omid Scobie, the co-author of Meghan and Harry's unofficial biography Finding Freedom, took to Twitter to praise the couple.

He wrote: "Totally respect Beatrice and Edoardo's decision not to share a baby portrait (and also not showing his son Wolfie).

"The couple always wanted a private life for their family and, given that she's not a direct heir to the throne, there's no pressure for it to be any other way."

Princess Beatrice's sweet baby Sienna's first name comes from the city of Siena, in Tuscany, and is a direct link to her father's Italian roots. The baby's second name is a clear reminder of her ties with the Royal Family and pays homage to the Queen.

