Lil Nas X gets candid about his last relationship

Lil Nas X got candid about his previous relationship a few days after it was revealed that he is single again.
Speaking in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA the Industry Baby shared that he was dating Yai Ariza, who was his costar in his That’s What I Want music video.
"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," he said.
"You know, we may date again, I'm sure."
The rapper explained that the two decided to end their romance because he needed to work on his career. "I love him; he is amazing," he said. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."
While things did not work out the singer insisted that Arzia was "the best person I have ever dated," before adding, "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"
'JLo, Ben Affleck both gush about each other. ... Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her,' said a source
'You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood,' said Cardi B
'The outcome was disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney Spears,' lawyer Thoreen said
The actress made sure she had all her best friends with her at the nuptials, including Taylor Swift
They are 'very conscious of the different destinies awaiting their three children,' said royal historian Lacey
She did not identify the man but said he threatened to kill her mother if she spoke about the abuse