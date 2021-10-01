Lena Dunham reveals Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at her secret wedding

The actress made sure she had all her best friends with her at the nuptials, including Taylor Swift

Lena Dunham shared the details of her surprise wedding to Luis Felber, wherein Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid.

The actress made sure she had all her best friends with her at the nuptials, and so she had eight bridesmaids in total.

"With the bridesmaid dresses, we were doing a kind of Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy, but one of my bridesmaids put it best when she said she felt like 'a beautiful cupcake wrapper,'" Dunham explained.



As for herself, she wore not one but three dresses for the occasion, all by Christopher Kane.

"When I get home after wearing a beautiful dress, I regret to say that I usually crumple it up in a ball, and I don’t feel good about that," she said.

"I always have to be reminded by my mom to treat my clothes with respect, even at this age. But these dresses, when I got home, I laid them down with so much care!"

Dunham posted a wedding photo on Instagram, with the caption, "9*25*21 - that’s how she became the nanny..."







