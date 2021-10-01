Kate and William 'aware' kids have different fate as royals

They are 'very conscious of the different destinies awaiting their three children,' said royal historian Lacey

They are 'very conscious of the different destinies awaiting their three children,' said royal historian Lacey

They are 'very conscious of the different destinies awaiting their three children,' said royal historian Lacey

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to become the future King and Queen consort of England, their kids are getting trained to work as upcoming senior members of the royal family.



As revealed by royal historian Robert Lacey, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are however 'aware' that all three of their kids have different royal paths.

They are "very conscious of the different destinies awaiting their three children," said Lacey as the "heir" and the "spare" issue has often caught the royal family off guard.

While Prince George will follow in the same footsteps as his dad William, "How will the younger brother and sister cope with the challenges encountered by Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry?" wrote Lacey.

Those issues have "blighted" three generations, and "William is working with Kate to help all their children develop what they find personally fulfilling," Lacey noted.

He added that the couple are very hands-on with their kids and have centred their parenting on stability.

"As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry," the historian concluded.