Scarlett Johansson and Disney resolve legal dispute over 'Black Widow' movie

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co have finally settled their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie 'Black Widow.'

The 36-year-old actress sued Disney in July, accusing the entertainment giant of breaching her contract when the company offered the movie on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time the film was playing in theaters.

Johansson's complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, argued that the dual-release strategy for "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation, which she said was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in cinemas.



Disney responded by issuing an statement that there was "no merit" to the lawsuit and asserted that the studio had complied with terms of Johansson's contract.

Now, they have settled the lawsuit. Alan Bergman, content chairman for Disney Studios, said: "I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow."

He added the company looked forward to working with Johansson on a "number of upcoming projects," including previously reported plans for her to produce and star in a film based on Disney's "Tower of Terror" theme park rides.



Johansson said she, too, was happy to have resolved her differences with the company and looked forward to further collaboration.

Scarlett Johansson starred as fictional Russian assassin-turned-Avenger superhero, a role she has played in nine Marvel films.