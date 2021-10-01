Kourtney Kardashian shares new stunning snaps in response to pregnancy rumours Some of Kourtney's fans think she's pregnant with beau Travis Barker's baby

By Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in tiny outfit as she shared a series of her latest stunning snaps in response to the pregnancy rumours.



A large number of Kourtney's fans are convinced that the mum-of-three is pregnant with beau Travis Barker's baby after the pair's relentless public displays of affection.

However, if the reality star's recent Poosh pool day photos are anything to go by it looks like the rumour mill may come grinding to a halt.

Kourtney stunned in a micro black bikini sporting an incredibly flat stomach as she posed on a huge outdoor white sofa next to TV personality Nicole Williams English.

In another shot she sits cross-legged in her bikini on a sun lounger sipping out of Poosh-branded coconut.

Travis barker's sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian, who started her lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, keepsher fans on their toes as she never hesitates to share her mesmerising snaps and videos on social media.