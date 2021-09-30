Sarah Michelle Geller reveals how she manages asthma with her kids

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Geller recently weighed in on the struggles her kids have with their asthma management.
Geller got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I find, in terms of any kind of health, you have to figure out what it is, and if there's a treatment available — utilize it. That's why we live in the modern world and sciences, right?”
“... Not everyone's case is the same as mine, but I should be an example of someone who hasn't let a diagnosis of asthma stop them from doing anything and the same for my children.”
For those unversed, Geller shares two children with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace, and 9-year-old son Rocky James.
During the course of her interview, Geller also praised the advancement of modern medicine and attributed it to her success and healthy lifestyle.
“I'm probably one of the most active people around,” she admitted. “I run, I hike, I do every kind of exercise known to man. I chase two children, I was a figure skater, I did Taekwondo.”
“I mean, all those things would not have been possible unless I had the right medicine so that when those moments [where I needed my inhaler] hit me, I was able to take care of myself.”
Prince Harry put on blast for trying to ‘lecture the public on climate change’ despite using private jets
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no assurance of being welcomed back to the UK
Prince Charles may end up ‘derailing all f Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for baby Archie
Lorde admits that being a shy person in the music industry is "hard" for her
Prince William ‘unable to move from’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘diabolical Oprah chat’
Dolly Parton's Instagram post showers love on Lil Nas X