Prince William demands ‘privacy’ for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William requests protection for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis following his own childhood trauma

Prince William has officially issued a request to have the privacy of his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis protected, and experts suggest it stems from his own childhood trauma.



Royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl made this claim during an ITV documentary titled Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

There she was quoted saying, “Prince William guards the privacy of his family more highly than anything else in his life.”

She also added, “It doesn't take a psychologist to work out why, you only need to look at this own background.”

“His relationship with his mother, what happened to her, the untimely death and preceding that the breakdown of the marriage with Prince Charles.”

“Everything played out in the media, poured over in the press and he hated it. You can completely understand why all he wants is a quiet family life, out of the limelight.”