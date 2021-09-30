Lorde gives advice on how to navigate in music industry as a 'shy' girl

Lorde admits that being a shy person in the music industry is "hard" for her

Lorde admits that being a shy person in the music industry is "hard" for her

Lorde is offering other aspiring female artists a look at how they should navigate in the industry.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, the 24-year-old shared what it is like navigating in the industry as a "shy girl".

"Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up," Lorde told the outlet.

"It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it," she continued.

She also spoke about a woman being scrutinized saying that there are "specific archetypes that people want you to oscillate between."

"I'm sure there's a double standard. I almost don't think of myself as a female artist sometimes, just because I'm less an object of desire," the Mood Ring singer said.

"I don't feel bound to the systems of our industry the way a lot of women do, which is a really privileged spot to be in.

"It's a game and if you know the rules, you also know how to break them,

"If you think that the industry is real life, you're going to run into problems. It's fantasy and archetype."