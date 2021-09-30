Prince William plays with snake during his visit to zoo with Kate Middleton Kate and William are currently on a mini tour of Northern Ireland

By Web Desk

Prince William looked comfortable enough holding the reptile, telling his wife that his children would not believe this.

The Duke of Cambridge exclaimed that his three children would be upset seeing him holding a snake during a visit to Ulster University.



Kate and William are currently on a mini tour of Northern Ireland, where they made a stop at the Kidz Farm during a tour of the Ulster University Magee Campus.

Speaking to his wife, William was heard saying their children, including Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, would not believe he held the reptile.



Kate Middleton was looking smashing in chic outfit, rocking in magenta as she joins Prince William in Northern Ireland.



Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Londonderry this afternoon to meet young people and hear how organisations are engaging across communities to promote positive relations. This is their first time on official duty together in this area despite visiting Northern Ireland together in March 2019.