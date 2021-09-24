Coronavirus in Pakistan: Another 50 people die of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Pakistan detects 2,233 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with COVID-19 positivity rate at 4.23%

Among the active cases, 4,409 patients are under critical care. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: With 2,233 new infections, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 1,234,828, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Friday.

According to official figures, 50 people died in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country to 27,482.

The website of NCOC showed that the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 4.23%.

Since the last seven days, Pakistan has been reporting a positivity rate below 5%.



The country's active number of cases dropped to 60,952. The active cases have fallen consistently for more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,409 patients are under critical care.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported the lowest number of single-day infections in the last two months at 1,897 new cases. On the same day, Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11. The country last reported a similar daily case count at 1,841 cases on July 24.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,396 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 41% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.