Why do your knees start popping and when it’s normal

An ITV doctor has claimed that there are a few things people who notice a problematic symptom in their knees should do about it.

His advice doesn't involve medication, and he says following his guidance could make all the difference when it comes to a condition that can affect "all of us."

People might notice that, as they get older, body parts might make an odd noise. One problem area that tends to attract attention when people sit down or stand up is their knees.

A listener asked Dr. Amir Khan on his No Appointments Necessary podcast show if any foods or exercises can help after noticing that they have “clicking knees.”

The practising GP, who regularly appears in ITV programmes like Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, said that most cases might sound alarming - but it's rarely a cause for concern.

"If it's not painful or sore, chances are it's just fluid moving around your knee as you bend down or move," he said. "Sometimes, though, you can get something called crepitus in your knee."

The GP then proceeded to demonstrate a simple test to feel what's going on by placing a hand over the kneecap and extending your leg.

He also mentioned a condition known as osteoarthritis and according to the NHS, it causes joints to become painful and stiff.

He said that the best way to manage the condition, if this is what causes the “clicking,” is to "keep moving."

"Movement stimulates fluid and cushioning into that joint. Keep walking, keep running, doing whatever exercise you're doing. Keep a healthy weight as well because it keeps the pressure off the joint,” he concluded.