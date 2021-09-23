Pakistan logs 2,357 new coronavirus infections, 58 deaths in 24 hours

The country's active number of cases fell to 61,558. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,357 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,232,595, according to official figures released Thursday morning.

As per the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre, 58 more people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities from the virus to 27,432.







The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.89%. It is pertinent to mention here that the country has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% for the last six days.

The country's active number of cases fell to 61,558. The active cases have fallen consistently for more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,561 patients are under critical care.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported the lowest number of single-day infections in the last two months at 1,897 new cases. On the same day, Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11. The country last reported a similar daily case count at 1,841 cases on July 24.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,489 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 42% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 784,687 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 56 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.