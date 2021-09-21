Coronavirus cases in Pakistan drop below 2,000 for the first time since July

Pakistan reports 81 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to record a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers, as 1,897 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, the lowest number of single day infections in the last two months, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed on Tuesday.

Pakistan last reported 1,841 cases on July 24.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11 as the virus cases continue to decline in the country.





The total number of cases after the latest additions climbed to 1,227,905 while 81 deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 27,327 in the country. As per the statistics, most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

The NCOC said Pakistan conducted 46,231 tests of the infection in the last 24 hours. At least 2,618 people, meanwhile, recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,137,656.

The number of active cases stands at 62,922. The active cases have fallen consistently over the last week. Among the active cases, 4,846 patients are under critical care.

A day earlier, Pakistan recorded another 40 fatalities from COVID-19, making it the first time in more than a month that the country had recorded less than 50 deaths from the virus in a single day as the country last reported 46 deaths on August 4.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,306 in Sindh, 18,198 in Punjab, 9,011 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,408 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 1,268 in Balochistan, 356 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 684 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.