Pakistan continues to see decline in daily COVID-19 cases

47 more people succumbed to coronavirus during the last 24 hours

47 more people succumbed to coronavirus during the last 24 hours

Pakistan's COVID-19 ratio stands at 4.56%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily COVID-19 infections continued to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 2,333 new cases during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, 2,333 new coronavirus infections emerged during the last 24 hours after 51,139 tests were taken, pushing the total caseload to 1,230,238 across the country.





The positivity ratio stands at 4.56% across the country. It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (today).

In addition to this, the number of active cases has reached 61,947, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 1,140,917. The active cases have fallen consistently since more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,641 patients are under critical care.

At least 47 more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 27,374, as per the NCOC stats.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported the lowest number of single day infections in the last two months at 1,897 new cases. The country last reported a similar daily case count at 1,841 cases on July 24.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,546 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 43% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 784,687 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 56 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.