Jennifer Aniston says she will skip the Emmys this year for safety reasons

American actor Jennifer Aniston will be skipping the 2021 Emmy Awards owing to rising number of Delta variant cases in the United States.
The Friends actor, 52, who is nominated for the Friends reunion special, will giving the award show a miss for her safety, as revealed by her to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show.
“No, I will not be going,” she said, adding that director Ben Winston will be accepting her award if she wins the nomination.
“This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps,” she said.
She further said that she has been mostly spending her time at home due to the pandemic and has only been going out to film the second season of The Morning Show, to visit friends Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox or to do press.
“We had this little bubble of friends — thank God, I love all of you so much — but yeah, it was hard. Weird times.”
The model alleges that she was fired after she gained half an inch on her waist
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend