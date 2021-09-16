Jennifer Aniston says she will skip the Emmys this year for safety reasons

Jennifer Aniston will giving the award show a miss for her safety, as revealed by her on Jimmy Kimmel

American actor Jennifer Aniston will be skipping the 2021 Emmy Awards owing to rising number of Delta variant cases in the United States.



The Friends actor, 52, who is nominated for the Friends reunion special, will giving the award show a miss for her safety, as revealed by her to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show.

“No, I will not be going,” she said, adding that director Ben Winston will be accepting her award if she wins the nomination.

“This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps,” she said.

She further said that she has been mostly spending her time at home due to the pandemic and has only been going out to film the second season of The Morning Show, to visit friends Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox or to do press.

“We had this little bubble of friends — thank God, I love all of you so much — but yeah, it was hard. Weird times.”