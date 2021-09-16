Reese Witherspoon talks about the hurdles she faced early in motherhood

American actor Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the difficulties she faced during the early days of her motherhood.



The 45-year-old Legally Blonde star made an appearance on The View where she talked about the challenges she faced alone when she gave birth to daughter Ava at the age of 23.

"I lived away from my mother. My mom had a full-time job as a nurse and I had a baby really young — I was 23 years old — and so I was raising her by myself," said Witherspoon.

"I don't have any sisters, I don't have any aunts. I was alone in a new city, in Los Angeles, and I literally had no friends. I would cry."

"I didn't know what to do when the baby cried all night. I didn't understand what sleep training was,” she continued.

"Ava was up all night until she was probably 7 months old because I just didn't understand not to keep feeding her, because I thought she was hungry all the time,” she added.

The actor welcomed her daughter now-22-year-old daughter Ava back in September 1999, two months after she married her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They welcomed their second child, son Deacon, now 17, in October 2003. The pair parted ways three years later in 2006.