Prince Charles' charity chairman steps down amid investigation

Prince Charles seemed to be in trouble as his charity chairman resigned amid funding probes.

The Prince of Wales' charitable foundation is under investigation after reports that a Russian banker had tried to donate a huge amount to his foundation, according to reports.



The future king's charity foundation is being investigated after scandal. The Chairman of the foundation has also resigned amid ongoing probe which was launched by charity regulator into £100,000 donation.

Douglas Connel quitted following claims of taking a huge donation from a wealthy Russian donor before being rejected by its ethics committee.

The donation to the foundation, which is based in Scotland, was turned down after concerns about its provenance.

The Scottish charity regulator has reportedly launched an investigation after reports that Charles wrote a letter thanking the businessman Dmitry Leus for his offer last year and suggesting they could meet after the Covid crisis.

The Royal Family has apparently plunged into crisis after being hit by two scandals within a week as Queen's son Prince Andrew is also facing a lawsuit over an alleged sexual abuse.