Kanye West allegedly had an affair with "A-list singer" shortly after the birth of his and Kim Kardashian's first son Saint.



The 44-year-old reportedly cheated on the business mogul as he allegedly had an affair with a singer while he was still married to Kim.



Just weeks after the rapper hinted to being unfaithful to his wife of six years through lyrics of his new music, a source close to the family claimed to the publication how the mother-of-four was going through a hard time after she welcomed her son.



At that time, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to go home to Kim and a newborn baby when he’d been partying late in the studio.

“[Kim] was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked – it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable … She blamed herself and vowed to ‘bounce back’ hotter than ever.”



Kim Kardashian famously tied the knot with her baby daddy on May 24, 2014, which was her third marriage to date.