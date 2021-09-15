Harry Styles addresses desire to ‘make safety a priority’ with show cancellation

Harry Styles weighs in on his motivation and intention behind cancelling his upcoming show.
The singer announced the news over on Twitter and wrote, “Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen,’ he wrote in a statement shared on social media.”
Before concluding he added, “Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H.”
