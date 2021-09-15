 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Harry Styles addresses desire to ‘make safety a priority’ with show cancellation

Entertainment

Hiba Anjum
September 15, 2021
Harry Styles weighs in on his motivation and intention behind cancelling his upcoming show.

The singer announced the news over on Twitter and wrote, “Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen,’ he wrote in a statement shared on social media.”

Before concluding he added, “Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H.”

Check it out below:


