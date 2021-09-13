Travis Scott slammed for forgetting to thank Kylie Jenner at MTV VMAs 2021

Scott bagged the award for best hip hop video for his song 'Franchise'

Travis Scott has been at the receiving end of backlash for forgetting to thank Kylie Jenner at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 as he accepted his award.



The 30-year-old rapper in his acceptance speech said, “I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there."

He continued, “I love y’all so much. Couldn’t do it without y’all. to my label, Cactus Jack [Records], I love y’all so much.”

Without mentioning his ladylove, the artist went on to discuss the importance of love, “Before I go I just want to tell y’all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold,” he said. “Spread love and everything will be OK.”

Meanwhile, pregnant Kylie did not attend the event alongside her beau as she decided to skip it altogether.

“She was never going,” a source told Page Six.