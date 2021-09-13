Ramiz Raja is the fourth former Pakistani cricketer to head the PCB

Newly elected PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chairs meeting of Board of Governors.

LAHORE: Former captain Ramiz Raja Monday vowed to take Pakistan cricket to new highs after he was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 36th chairman for a three-year term.



The PCB Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed presided over a Special Meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors during which Ramiz Raja was elected.

Ramiz Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the PCB, in the PCB Board of Governors on 27 August for a three-year term.

Addressing the members of BoG following his election, Ramiz Raja thanked them for supporting him and reposing trust in his candidacy for the post.

“I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field,” he said.

He said: “One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations.”

As an organisation, he said, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step on to the field of play.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution,” he added

Profile

Ramiz Raja is Pakistan’s 18th Test and 12th ODI captain, and played 255 international matches in which he scored 8,674 runs in the period from 1984 to 1997.

He has previously served the PCB as its Chief Executive from 2003-2004 and has represented Pakistan on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee. Currently, he is a member of the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Ramiz Raja is only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to head the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).