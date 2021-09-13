Prince Charles doesn’t want to be king, will give throne to William: Diana’s friend

William has been “part of the conversation” since the age of 11 or 12, said Pearce about Charles' monarchy plans

A major shift might be coming the way of the British monarchy, as per predictions being made by Princess Diana's former voice coach.



During an interview with The Sun, Stewart Pearce, who was also a close friend of the late Princess of Wales, claimed that Prince Charles might give up the throne and hand it over directly to his son Prince William after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"He [Charles] may not take the throne, he may hand it to his young son. He doesn’t want to do it, such a difficult task,” said Pearce.

Pearce further said that William has been “part of the conversation” since the age of 11 or 12.

That being said, in order to move forward with this plan, Charles would have to involve the parliament.

As explained by experts at University College London’s Constitution Unit: "That would be a matter for Prince Charles, and for parliament. Under common law, Prince Charles will automatically become King the moment the Queen dies.”

“Prince William could only become King if Prince Charles chose to abdicate. That would require legislation, as happened with the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936,” the experts explained in a post on the website of the institute.

“The line of succession is regulated by parliament (as in the Act of Succession 1700, and the Succession to the Crown Act 2013); it can be changed only by parliament and cannot be unilaterally altered by the monarch of the day,” they added.

"Having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing," they wrote.

"But it would be equally natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he chose to invite parliament to hand on the throne to Prince William,” added the UCL experts.