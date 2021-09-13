Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor get into an altercation at 2021 VMAs

Chaos broke out at the 2021 VMAs red carpet on Sunday when American rapper Machine Gun Kelly came face-to-face with UFC champion Conor McGregor.
The musician and the fighter engaged in a brawl while walking the red carpet at the award show, with people around them having to step in to diffuse the situation and control it from further escalating.
An insider revealed to Page Six that MGK and the Irish fighter got "into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart.”
“They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again,” the insider shared, adding that the reporters present were disgruntled, “saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.”
Following the brawl, McGregor’s rep told Page Six in a statement: “Conor only fights fighters.”
After the two were pulled apart, MGK continued his walk on the red carpet with ladylove Megan Fox by his side.
