Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper attend US Open men’s final together: See pics

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper had a great time watching the game as they were occasionally seen cracking up

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper had a great time watching the game as they were occasionally seen cracking up

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper had a great time watching the game as they were occasionally seen cracking up

Tinseltown's biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper stole the spotlight at the US Open men's final on Sunday.

The 57-year-old Ad Astra star and the 46-year-old A Star is Born actor were seated together at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The Hollywood hunks, known to be close friends, had a great time watching the game as they were occasionally seen cracking up and chatting as Daniil Medvedev edged Novak Djokovic to win the game.

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper had a great time watching the game as they were occasionally seen cracking up

Brad turned heads with his white bucket hat and a blue long-sleeve shirt, and Cooper cleaned up nicely in a blue button-down and pants.

This comes two years after Pitt thanked Cooper for helping him embrace a healthier lifestyle and giving up alcoholism.

“I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. He’s a sweetheart…I love you” he had said at the January 2020 National Board of Review annual awards gala.