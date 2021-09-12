Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered from ‘disastrous’ 2021 implications

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly suffered greatly from the disastrous implications of 2021.



This claim has been made by royal author Daniela Elser and in her piece or News.au, she wrote, “Let’s be honest: No one has really gotten 2021 they wanted have they? And that includes Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Scratch the surface and this year has been a bust for the now California-based duo.”

She also added, “Ignore the family feuding that has dominated this year’s Sussex-related news and, aside from the joyful arrival of the couple’s second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, even Sherlock Holmes would find it tough to unearth a major win for the royal defectors.”