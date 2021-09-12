Gwyneth Paltrow showers Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with adoration

Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on the love she has for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.



The star shared her feelings regarding their relationship in the Instagram comment section of Lopez’s stylist’s post.

The photo featured both Lopez and Affleck gazing into each other’s eyes fondly, hand in hand at an event in Venice.

While Affleck was decked out in a black-and-white suit, Lopez was looking regal in a white and silver gown with a gaping neckline and a long strand of silver rhinestones placed methodically to accentuate her figure.

Less than a few hours after the post was shared, Paltrow rushed to the comment section and shared a small but loving note that read, “Okay, this is cute”.



