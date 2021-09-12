 
Sunday September 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Gwyneth Paltrow showers Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with adoration

Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance

Entertainment

Hiba Anjum
September 12, 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow showers Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with adoration
Gwyneth Paltrow showers Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with adoration

Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on the love she has for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

The star shared her feelings regarding their relationship in the Instagram comment section of Lopez’s stylist’s post.

The photo featured both Lopez and Affleck gazing into each other’s eyes fondly, hand in hand at an event in Venice.

While Affleck was decked out in a black-and-white suit, Lopez was looking regal in a white and silver gown with a gaping neckline and a long strand of silver rhinestones placed methodically to accentuate her figure.

Gwyneth Paltrow showers Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with adoration

Less than a few hours after the post was shared, Paltrow rushed to the comment section and shared a small but loving note that read, “Okay, this is cute”.

Gwyneth Paltrow showers Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with adoration


More From Entertainment