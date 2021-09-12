Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman said “Our film ‘Zemberek’, directed and scripted by my dear brother Recep Cavdar, and also co-produced by me, received Honorable Mention award"

Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman ecstatic after his first film as producer wins award

Turkish star Celal AL, who portrays the role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has revealed that his first film as producer “Zemberek” has won award in the National Film Competition at the Harput Short Film Festival.



Taking to Instagram, Celal aka Abdur Rehman shared his photo with the award and wrote the caption in Turkish, English and Urdu.

He wrote “Our film ‘Zemberek’, directed and scripted by my dear brother Recep Cavdar, and also co-produced by me, received Honorable Mention award in the National Film Competition at the Harput Short Film Festival which organized by Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Governorship of Elazig.”

The Turkish actor further said “We would like to thank the President of the Jury Osman Sinav Hoca, Raşit Çelikezere and the other elders in the jury.”



“This award we received which in the first festival we attended, is the success of all our actors and teammates, especially our main actor Ufuk Bayraktar, who worked in cold climate conditions. Thank you very much to all of you,” Celal concluded.

Fans and fellow stars congratulated Celal for receiving the award.