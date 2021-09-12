Megan Fox sheds light on past mental health struggles after childhood trauma

'I went through some trauma in childhood and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder,' said Megan Fox

American actor Megan Fox is wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding her past traumas after which had to endure mental health issues and an eating disorder.

While chatting with CR Parade, the Transformers star spoke about her struggles with mental health and childhood trauma.

“I came into the world really bright and sunny and happy. However, at a certain point, I went through some trauma in childhood and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder and manic depression, which runs in my family, so there was definitely some wrestling with chemical imbalance going on,” she shared.

“But as I got into my early twenties, that hell-hath-no-fury, a woman scorned demon did rise up in me. I did tap into that archetype a few times as well. That’s kind of what you see in Jennifer, that sort of nasty streak that can exist if you align yourself with that ancient energy,” the Jennifer’s Body icon said, elaborating on how she related to Jennifer Check, who she essayed in the 2009 film.

“I’ve been in this moment that has been very proactive and rewarding both emotionally and spiritually. I’m really happy with this moment,” the actor explained.