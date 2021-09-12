"I send my congratulations to you on your success," the Queen said

"I send my congratulations to you on your success," the Queen said

Queen Elizabeth leads explosion of British joy at Raducanu’s stunning Slam win

London: Emma Raducanu’s extraordinary US Open triumph on Saturday led to an explosion of joy in Britain, with Queen Elizabeth II leading the celebrations as the 18-year-old qualifier made tennis history in New York.



Raducanu beat 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to become Britain´s first women´s Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977, and the first player to win a major after coming through a qualifying tournament.

"I send my congratulations to you on your success," the Queen said. "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

Raducanu´s win even managed to knock football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo´s two-goal return to Manchester United off Sunday morning´s UK newspaper front pages.



The Express called it "Absolutely Emm-ense!" while the Telegraph proclaimed: "She did it!"

Social media caught fire after Raducanu sealed the win with an ace.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker broke off from presenting the English Premier League highlights programme "Match of the Day" on BBC TV to post:

"First time in my life I´ve ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you."

Raducanu´s only previous Slam appearance, at Wimbledon in July, ended when she pulled out of her fourth-round match after an anxiety attack.

"Look at that bounce back @EmmaRaducanu US Open champion, amazing. Congratulations," tweeted England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who had offered support to Raducanu after her Wimbledon exit.

Raducanu was born in Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, but grew up in Bromley in suburban south London after moving to England at the age of two.