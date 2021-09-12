Ben Affleck gets into protective boyfriend mode for Jennifer Lopez at Venice airport

Tinseltown's high-adored star Ben Affleck brought out his inner bodyguard to protect his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez from an obsessive fan.
The Argo actor got into his protective boyfriend mode at the airport as a maskless fan tried to get into J.Lo’s personal space to get a selfie with the pair as they made their way out of Venice.
The images from the airport show Affleck pushing away the man from his ladylove, before their bodyguard could step in and take over the situation.
When the chaos died down, the power couple held hands and continued their path with their heads down to avoid any other potential threats.
This came after they made headlines by making their first ever red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, walking hand in hand and confirming their romance once again.
Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler are both working hard to ‘bond over’ their divorces
Tori Spelling has finally spoken out about her plastic surgery rumors
The BBC documentary on Prince Philip will release on September 22
Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘trapped’ as his popularity starts to plummet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honor the lives lost on 9/11 through the Archewell website
Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly