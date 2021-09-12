Ben Affleck gets into protective boyfriend mode for Jennifer Lopez at Venice airport

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez held hands and continued their path with their heads down to avoid any other potential threats

Tinseltown's high-adored star Ben Affleck brought out his inner bodyguard to protect his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez from an obsessive fan.

The Argo actor got into his protective boyfriend mode at the airport as a maskless fan tried to get into J.Lo’s personal space to get a selfie with the pair as they made their way out of Venice.

The images from the airport show Affleck pushing away the man from his ladylove, before their bodyguard could step in and take over the situation.

When the chaos died down, the power couple held hands and continued their path with their heads down to avoid any other potential threats.

This came after they made headlines by making their first ever red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, walking hand in hand and confirming their romance once again.