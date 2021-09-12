Kylie Jenner knows it all about being a mother with style

Kylie Jenner let her fashion sense enthrall the spectators as she hit the road along with her daughter to have a lunch

Kylie Jenner, the American media personality who recently announced her second pregnancy on Instagram, attracted a lot of loving stares as she hit the New York roads for a lunch with her daughter Stormi on Friday afternoon.



The 24-year-old media star took the much-needed food break from the New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner did not care a jot about temperatures in Manhattan that recently peaked over 80 degrees while planning a cosier autumn look.

Kylie Jenner's fashion sense earned her admiring looks from her fans as she looked stunning in a statement-making brown leather jacket worn as a minidress. She accessorised her looks with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots and a tan textured furry bucket hat from Acne Studios' Fall 2021 runway collection.

Sporting a loving association with her cute daughter, Kylie Jenner imparted a whole new orientation to the 'motherhood with a style'.

As the New York Fashion Week began, Kylie Jenner showed up at the fashion gala while wearing an all-black ensemble as a showstopper.

The attractive ensemble, which included a sheer lace catsuit and coordinating sarong skirt, was designed by LaQuan Smith, who debuted at the New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening.

Kylie finished the look with a black trench coat and a pair of sleek pumps with a unique elongated square toe.

