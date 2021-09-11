Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘honeymoon phase is over’ in America: report

Experts suggest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “honeymoon phase is over” and America is reportedly “getting bored with them.”
This claim has been made by GB News presenter Nigel Farage who was quoted telling Express, “Meghan and Harry had mover's advantage in that they were able to put their side of the argument out before anybody else.”
“But bit by bit, I can see even American commentators getting very bored with them, so I think their honeymoon is over.”
Mr. Farage also referenced the recent Sussex popularity poll and went on to say, “That’s right and as it should be. America is a little bit behind but Americans are beginning to see it.”
