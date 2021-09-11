Jennifer Lawrence exudes sheer style in maternity clothes: See Photo

Jennifer Lawrence is winning hearts in her adorable maternity clothes.
The Hunger Games star was spotted on the streets of New York this Thursday, showing off her baby bump for the first time ever.
Jennifer slipped into a floral jumpsuit for the day paired with a white t-shirt and brown leather purse.
The 31-year-old also accessorized her look with pink jelly sandals and black cat-eye sunglasses.
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. The news was announced by PEOPLE earlier this week.
Jennifer Aniston who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen
The Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, will be awarded on Saturday.
Jessica Alba said she felt “empowered” only after she allowed herself to feel that way
Olivia Munn said she might want herself to be surprised with the baby's gender
The film, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France
Kate Beckinsale complained about her back around 10:30am, while she was filming her new film