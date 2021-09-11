Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly amaze onlookers in matching outfits during NYC outing

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seen stepping out in New York City with matching outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stunned onlookers as they appeared together in identical t-shirts and leather pants in New York City.

MGK and Megan Fox have been dating for over a year. The duo began their romantic journey after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

On Wednesday, they were seen stepping out in New York City with matching outfits — hitting the streets of SoHo in black leather pants and the same white graphic t-shirt.

The 35-year-old actress paired her look with black heels and a zebra-print Bottega Veneta pouch while the "Bloody Valentine" rocker, 31, tied his look together with white Dr Martens and a chain necklace.

The celebrity stars have been known to match each other in the past, most recently on a sweet trip to Disneyland in June and on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

Fox called Kelly her "twin flame" during an appearance on the Give Them Lala in 2020... With Randall podcast, describing their instant connection with one another.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first went public with their relationship last summer after the actress appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020.