Kim Kardashian denies allegations by ‘uncompensated workers’

Kim Kardashian has finally issued a statement in response to the claims made against her regarding unfair compensation by workers who allegedly received no proper breaks.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, “[Kim] alleges that all relevant times herein Plaintiff [crew] were provided with the rest breaks to which they were entitled.”

She also went on to assure that she “fully compensated” her workers for the mental labor they worked for as well.

For those unversed with the matter, it was previously reported by OK! Magazine that ‘disgruntled’ employees have slapped the beauty guru over claims that she failed to pay them proper overtime wages, on top of not being paid their regular workday wages.