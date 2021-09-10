Lorde weighs in on the cancellation of her VMA performance

Lorde weighs in on the cancellation of her VMA performance

Lorde touches on surprising VMA performance cancelation

Singer-songwriter Lorde recently sat down for a chat and addressed her shocking VMA performance cancellation and even assured fans of her wellbeing.

Award-winning singer and songwriter finally sat down to discuss her VMA performance cancellation.

The star got candid about it all in a newsletter that read, “I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you're so sweet, I'm totally fine!”

“It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys.”

It concluded by adding, “I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don't you worry.”

For those unversed, the official announcement was made via the VMA’s official Twitter page and their tweet read, “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”



