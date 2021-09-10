Nicki Minaj confirms dropping out of VMAs 2021

Nicki Minaj says she has dropped out of MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Nicki Minaj says she has dropped out of MTV Video Music Awards 2021

The biggest musical award show, the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 is just around the corner to celebrate and honor the best of musical talent in the entertainment world.

While the award show is all set to go live on September 12, popular rapper and singer Nicky Minaj has revealed that she will not perform at the event this year.

While responding to a fan on Thursday, Minaj, 38, has confirmed via Twitter that she was taken out of the show. While responding to a fan, the Tusa singer tweeted, “I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.”

The MTV has not commented on Minaj’s exit as it was never formally announced.

Last week, the New Zealand singer Lorde also revealed she wasn’t going to be performing anymore “due to a change in production elements.”

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Centre in New York City on September 12 at 8 pm ET. This year, Doja Cat will host the show for the first time.

The list of performers include, Doja Cat, Cinderella star Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Tainy will perform on Summer of Love, Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo and Chloe Bailey will make her solo debut as Chloë with a performance of her new single Have Mercy.