Kim Kardashian breaks silence on feud rumors with Larsa Pippen

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed where she stands with Larsa Pippen nearly five years after her friendship with the Bravo star seemingly fell apart.

During an appearance on the latest episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, the 45-year-old reality star said that she still loves Larsa.

"I love Larsa," she replied to Khole when she asked her about her current relationship with Larsa. "I love her kids."

The Kardashians star admitted that she and Larsa "distanced ourselves for a little bit" while her former BFF was "going through a divorce" from her husband, Scottie Pippen. For those unversed, the Real Housewives of Miami star finalized her divorce with Scottie in 2022.

At the same time, Kim "was having some issues” with her ex-hubby, Kanye West.

"She moved to Miami, but I love her," said the reality star. "Our kids go to school together. We'll always have so many memories and [there's] so much love there."

Rumors of a feud between Kim and Larsa began in 2020, when the SKIMS founder skipped the TV star's 46th birthday party. Afterward, fans noticed that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family had unfollowed Larsa on Instagram.