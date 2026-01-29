Photo:Stephen King reveals one storyline he finds scary

Stephen King has weighed in on the story which is too scary for him to revisit.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the author answered fan questions in a 2013 Reddit Ask Me Anything interview.

At that time, King, now 78, said that there is one he does not plan on revisiting the IT sequel.

“I don’t think I could bear to deal with Pennywise again, he answered.

"Too scary, even for me,” he concluded.

For those unversed, King's 1986 horror novel told the story of seven children terrorized by an evil entity called It, which exploits its victims using their own fears.

Meanwhile, fans have also been waiting for the latest seasons of the series, IT: Welcome to Derry, which is based on Stephen King’s story.

The viewers can now expect the next seasons to show more of Derry’s horrors and the children’s fight against Pennywise.

Andy Muschietti, the director of the series, told CinePOP that the show is created from the beginning to give a look into a longer story, giving fans more time to explore the scary world of Derry.

"For now, we’re going to finish this story, or our intention is to finish this story, in three seasons of IT: Welcome to Derry,” Muschietti shared of the series' season 1, while speaking with producer Barbara Muschietti before the season finale.