Photo:Sarah Shahi makes shock admission about father

Sarah Shahi has opened up about a deeply troubling incident from her childhood in her new book, Life Is Lifey.

In the memoir, the actress reflects on her complicated relationship with her late father, revealing that he struggled with drug addiction and was abusive toward her mother, and, on one harrowing occasion, toward her as well.

“My father, God bless his soul, was a drug addict,” Shahi writes. “He was abusive not only to my mother, but one fateful summer afternoon, to me, too.”

For those unversed, Shahi’s father passed away in 2015.

Recounting the traumatic moment, Shahi explains that her father was “in the middle of a bad episode” when the incident occurred. She recalls how he took her outside, held her on his hip, and pressed a gun to her head.

“I was six and don't remember anything prior to this moment. But I remember what happened after,” she writes, detailing the vivid sensory memories that have stayed with her decades later.

“I remember how cold the metal was against my temple. I remember the way he held me, his head hung low, too heavy to lift, as silent tears ran down his face,” Shahi concludes, underscoring the lasting impact of the experience.