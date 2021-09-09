Britney Spears’ legal team continues investigation against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ legal team has decided to continue their investigation against Jamie Spears despite his shocking decision to forfeit all control of his daughter’s multi-million dollar estate.
According to OK! Magazine, Mr. Rosengart started off by saying, “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. is no settlement.”
“To the extent, Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”