'We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there,' said Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel says anti-vaxxers don’t deserve ICU beds: ‘Pan-dimwits’

Famed comedian and acclaimed host Jimmy Kimmel is calling for hospitals to deny ICU beds to all Americans who are choosing to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The host of Tonight with Jimmy Kimmel was enraged about the rising COVID-19 cases and the growing number of people rejecting the vaccines.

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more crowded, they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” said Kimmel during his opening monologue.

“Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy,” he shared.

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”