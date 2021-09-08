Main suspect still at large; suspects to be produced in court for police to obtain their physical remand

Screengrab via Geo News.

LAHORE: The Lahore rickshaw harassment victim has identified four men who made videos of the incident, during an identification parade on Wednesday at Lahore's Camp Jail.

According to the police, the identified suspects, namely Usman, Irfan, Abdur Rehman, and Sajid, were in custody for allegedly harassing one of two girls sitting in a Qingqi rickshaw on August 14, 2021.



A report regarding the identification parade will be submitted before a judicial magistrate, after which the suspects will be produced in court. The police will then request physical remand of the suspects.

The main suspect remains at large.

The incident

The incident was brought to light when a video showing a man jumping onto a moving rickshaw moving through Lahore's Circular Road, and forcibly kissing one of its woman occupants went viral on social media.

The woman, along with another woman and a child, were seen to be visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at the women, besides making obsene gestures.

A case pertaining to the incident was registered on August 21.