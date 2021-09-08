Zendaya details lockdown woes amid covid-19: ‘It felt like dark clouds’

Zendaya sheds light on her personal struggles with lockdown sadness, as well as the ‘dark clouds’ that followed

Hollywood actor Zendaya recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the sadness she felt while navigating through the ‘dark clouds’ of the covid-19 lockdown.

The Euphoria actor got candid during her interview with British Vogue and began by admitting, “You wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the [expletive] is going on?”



In Zendaya’s eyes, the overwhelming bouts of sadness started hovering over her head in the form of “dark clouds” that she had a way to “get rid of” by the end.

During the course of her interview with the outlet, the actor also went on to discuss her ‘beautiful’ experience with therapy sessions.

She was quoted saying, “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that.”

After all, there is “nothing wrong” with “working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever.”

Apart from therapy, her saving grace has been the ability to channel her emotions into her work, as was the case with Euphoria, since she was “the most sober person you could ask to play this part,” that ever existed.